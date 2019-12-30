William Carroll

William Augustine Carroll, 86, of Kennebunk, died Dec. 23, 2019 in the loving care of his wife and son.

Bill was born Oct. 19, 1933 in West New York, New Jersey, a son of John and Alice (Toomey) Carroll. Bill proudly served his country during the Korean War as a Corporal in the U.S. Army. He built his career as a telephone technician, starting at N.Y. Bell Telephone in New York, from 1957 to 1969. On Oct. 25, 1958 Bill married Joan Van Steenbergh, celebrating 61 years of love and friendship. They moved to Kennebunk in 1969 when Bill transferred to New England Telephone. He retired from (then Verizon) in 1991 after 35 years of working in telecommunications.

Bill loved his family and friends and enjoyed golf. He was a longtime member of Cape Arundel Golf Club. He was also a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his son, William K. Carroll in 1978; his daughters, Rosemary A. Carroll in 2015 and Elizabeth A. Carroll in 1995; his siblings, John T. Carroll, Thomas F. Carroll, Joseph M. Carroll, and Richard R. Carroll.

Bill is lovingly remembered by his wife, Joan; their son Joseph M. Carroll of Kennebunk; three grandchildren, Timothy Chard, Grace Chard and Madelyne Cummings; his brother,

James H. Carroll, his sister Margaret (Carroll) Spadaccini, his sister Alice M. (Carroll) Haran and her husband, Kevin Haran; and many nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

Friends and family may visit on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk. A private interment at Hope Cemetery will be held in the spring.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 Route 1, No. 1, Scarborough, ME 04074.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Bill’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

