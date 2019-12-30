BRUNSWICK — Friends of Merrymeeting Bay presents “Let There Be Dark – Preserving our Night Skies” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, as part of its annual Winter Speaker Series. The event is at the Bowdoin College Cram Alumni House, 83 Federal St., Brunswick, following the group’s annual meeting and potluck, which begins at 6 p.m., and is open to the public.

According to a FOMB press release, light pollution damages animals habitats and can affect human health and culture. The presentation will include a discussion about actions taken by individuals and organizations to preserve dark night skies. The featured speaker, Rob Burgess, is a NASA Solar System ambassador and president of the Southern Maine Astronomers.

For more information contact Friends of Merrymeeting Bay at 666-3372 or [email protected]

