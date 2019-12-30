FALMOUTH — The intersection of Route 88 and Johnson Road is considered to be a high crash location because of the number of accidents there over the past three years.

Now the town is seeking solutions to the problem.

At a forum held in early December, the 50-60 residents in attendance rated a variety of options, from reducing the speed limit on Route 88, which received a high score, to installing a mini-roundabout, which didn’t garner much support at all.

According to Town Manager Nathan Poore, the town will work with a consultant on ways to make the intersection safer for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists; no cost estimates were discussed at the Dec. 11 event.

Related Safety of historic Falmouth intersection to be scrutinized

Poore also said there may be solutions that are popular with residents but aren’t feasible due to physical limitations or Maine Department of Transportation rules and regulations. Since Route 88 is a state highway nothing can be done without approval from MDOT.

According to the state, nine crashes occurred at the intersection between 2016 and 2018, which meets the threshold for a dangerous area.

Among popular options rated by residents, reducing the speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph received wide support with 76% approving; increasing the number of street lights, a 63% approval rating; installing more crosswalks, 84%; adding more sidewalks, particularly on the north side of the intersection, 73%.

During the forum, town leaders were able to get instant results on all of the different options because residents voted by keypad as each option was presented.

Those in attendance did not like the idea of adding a traffic light, but 54% did support installing a permanent radar speed sign. Making the intersection a four-way stop instead of stops on Johnson Road and Town Landing Road was approved by 57%.

Installing pedestrian crossing signs also got a high number of votes – 65% – as did efforts to improve the overall sightlines by removing vegetation and other impediments, which garnered support by 67% of attendees.

While a lot of general concerns were raised about the amount and speed of traffic, Poore said a speed survey conducted by the Falmouth Police Department in September showed that 85% of drivers obeyed the speed limit by traveling at or below 35 mph, while only a handful exceeded 40 mph.

While concerns were also raised about the intersection of Route 88 and Depot Road, Poore said only four crashes occurred there between 2016 and 2018, so it’s not as high a priority.

He said town leaders saw increasing concern about the Route 88 and Johnson Road intersection over the past couple years, which was the impetus behind holding the forum. Poore said the town has made a few improvements – such as a sidewalk from the intersection down to Underwood Park – but it’s clear that residents feel more is needed.

He said town staff would work over the winter with the consultant, T.Y. Lin International of Falmouth, and come back to residents later in 2020 with some recommendations for fixes. In the meantime, those interested can stay informed of progress through a dedicated page on the town website.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: