DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Matthew Hurt scored 20 of his season-high 25 points before halftime, and Tre Jones returned from a foot injury to help second-ranked Duke beat Boston College 88-49 on Tuesday night.

Hurt made 10 of 16 shots and was 5 of 10 on 3-pointers to lead the Blue Devils (12-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had little trouble clamping down with their defensive pressure on a Boston College offense that ranks among the least efficient in the country.

Jones had missed two games because of what was described as a mild sprain of his left foot. He finished with 10 assists.

CJ Felder scored 13 points for the Eagles (8-6, 2-1), who had won four straight.

(18) FLORIDA STATE 70, GEORGIA TECH 58: Devin Vassell scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds, leading the Seminoles (12-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) past the Yellow Jacket (6-7, 1-2) for their 15th straight home victory.

Michael Devoe made 6 of 8 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for Georgia Tech.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(14) INDIANA 66, RUTGERS 56: Jaelynn Penn scored 14 points to help the Hoosiers (12-2, 2-0 Big Ten) beat the Scarlet Knights (11-2, 1-1) in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Grace Berger added 13 points, Aleksa Gulbe scored 11, and Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham had 10 for Indiana.

Arella Guirantes scored 23 points to lead the Scarlet Knights, who were off to their best start in 29 years.

NORTHWESTERN 81, (12) MARYLAND 58: Lindsey Pulliam scored 24 points, Veronica Burton added a career-high 23 points with six steals, and the Wildcats (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten) beat the Terrapins (10-3, 1-1) in Evanston, Illinois, to snap a seven-game losing streak in the series.

Northwestern forced a season-high 24 turnovers, leading to 29 points, and held Maryland to 4-of-18 shooting from behind the 3-point arc.

(19) WEST VIRGINIA 68, CORNELL 62: Tynice Martin scored 19 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 14 and the Mountaineers (10-1) held off the Big Red (6-6) in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Samantha Widmann led Cornell with 21 points and seven rebounds.

(21) MISSOURI STATE 111, WILLIAM JEWELL 39: Shameka Ealy scored 16 points to lead six Missouri State players in double figures as the Bears (10-2) defeated Division II William Jewell (5-4) in Springfield, Missouri.

MEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 3, ENDICOTT 1: The Mules (4-5) got goals from Jacob Thousand, Alex Bourhas and Robert Cerepak to defeat the Gulls (7-4) in Beverly, Mass.

Thousand opened the scoring in the first period, assisted by Billy Overby and Brendan Murphy. Bourhas scored on a power play in the second period, and Cerepak connected midway through the third.

Mitch Shaheen scored for Endicott in the third period.

