BRUNSWICK – Frederick A. Dorcus, 85, of Brunswick, formerly of Bath, peacefully passed away on Dec. 26, 2019, surrounded by family.

He honorably retired from the U.S. Air Force and continued his career completing 54 years of federal service before retiring as Deputy Supply Officer at the Naval Air Station, Brunswick.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Pamela; two sons and two daughters; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held at David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lincoln Street, Bath, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 10 a.m.

The family would like to thank the New England Cancer Center and CHANS Hospice for the kind and loving care given to Frederick during his illness.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous