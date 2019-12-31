WESTBROOK – Veronica M. Arsenault passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2019, at Avita of Stroudwater in Westbrook, at the age of 91. She was born on Nov. 20, 1928, in Westbrook, the daughter of Joseph and Emma (Lacasse) St. Cyr.She was a lifelong communicant of St. Hyacinth and St. Mary’s church of Westbrook.In her early years she worked at McLellan’s Five and Dime and the Westbrook Spinning Mill. As her family grew to eight children she became a fulltime homemaker. During that time she enjoyed fishing and being on a couples bowling league with her husband.Veronica was very involved with her large family and loved spending time with them. As her children, we remember the many weekend trips where she would climb into the family vehicle alongside our father and all the children to make the long trek to Rumford to listeVeronica M.n to family country and western jam sessions. She also enjoyed playing cards with her siblings on the weekends, competing as husbands against wives. She also loved Bingo, knitting, crocheting and quilting with her daughters, and trips to Las Vegas with her husband.In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Arthur, of 48 years, brothers, Roland, Leo, Armand and sisters, Simone, Mary Jane, Lorraine, Theresa, Lucy, Germaine and Georgette.She is survived by her children, Georgette (Eddie) Sprague, Jeannette (Ronney) Mougalian, Maurice (Lynn) Arsenault, Anita (Dennis) Breault, Elaine (Robert) Scamman, Roland (Cindy) Arsenault, Cecile (Michael) Lampron, Michael (Robin) Arsenault, 21 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.Our entire family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Staff at Avita of Stroudwater and Compassus Hospice for the loving care they gave our mother.Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday January 2, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m., on Friday, January 3, St. Anthony’s Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook, Maine. To express condolences or to participate in Veronica’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.comIn lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the: Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter383 US RT 1 Suite 2CScarborough, ME 04074

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous