NEW YORK— A Howland man became the first Powerball millionaire of the new year, according to News Center Maine.
Blaine Marston of Howland won the million-dollar Powerball as part of the “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” broadcast in New York City.
“I can’t even believe it, this is unreal,” said Marston. “Like I’m dreaming!”
What a life-changing moment. Congrats, Blaine Marston from Maine! #PowerballRockinEve pic.twitter.com/kqHC6yrTln
— New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) January 1, 2020
Marston was one of more than 300 people chosen from across the country to go to New York for the New Year’s Eve celebration and a chance to win $1 million.
Marston is expected to take home roughly $710,000 from his winnings after taxes.
