Senior lunch, bird talk

Lakes Region Senior Center on Acorn Street in Gorham will host a potluck luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, followed by a program about birds. Members are asked to bring an entree or dessert to share, or pay $5. Lunch for non-members is $8.

A representative of the Blue Seal Feeds store in Windham will give the presentation on birds. Come with your bird questions.

After six years at the helm of the seniors group, Blanche Alexander recently turned over the position to Jeanne Rhien of Windham. Alexander remains on the center’s board of directors and she and Gerry Day will plan activities and special programs.

Meet a Senate candidate

U.S. Senate candidate Lisa Savage of the Green Party will meet with local voters from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., weather permitting.

For more information, visit lisaformaine.org or call Joseph Cerny at 892-3030.

Founders fest planned

The Gorham Founders Festival Committee is planning a two-day weekend celebration for Sept. 19-20.

The event will feature a parade with a themed float contest, historical tours, musical acts and fireworks.

Settlement of the town began in 1736 and was known as Narragansett No. 7, a Massachusetts land grant.

Businesses or groups interested in hosting a festival event should contact Suzie Phillips at 892-9847 or email [email protected]

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Dec. 24 that the U.S. public debt was $23,079,983,443,409.74.

