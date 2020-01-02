The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine has selected a Portland resident and current board member to serve as its next chief executive.

Brian Elowe will succeed Bob Clark, who is retiring this spring after leading the organization for 30 years.

“In Brian we have found a dynamic leader who brings outstanding corporate and non-profit experience and a passion for the work of the Boys & Girls Clubs to this important role,” board chair Wendy Suehrstedt said in a statement. “As we look to our future, we know that Brian will build on the strong foundation that Bob and his team have put together and will lead our organization in exciting new directions as we work to serve more kids and deepen the impact we have on young people in our communities.”

Elowe is currently chief client officer for the New York-based professional services firm Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and is responsible for overall client management and for the development of new client experience platforms across 52 offices in North America. He has served on several nonprofit boards in Maine and Massachusetts, including for 12 years on the board of Crossroads for Kids, a program that supports and mentors over 1,000 children from the Boston area, and for the last four on the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine.

“As a board member I have seen firsthand how the clubs provide a safe, nurturing place for kids to explore, learn and grow,” Elowe said in a statement. “I am excited by the challenges of serving an ever-growing, increasingly diverse population, and I look forward to working with the wonderful staff, volunteers and community leaders to ensure that the clubs remain a strong and vital resource in the community.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine serves nearly 3,000 area youth in Greater Portland and Lewiston-Auburn, offering a variety of educational, recreational and leadership programs, as well as meals and transportation. The organization has a main clubhouse in downtown Portland, as well as clubhouses in Riverton Park and Sagamore Village, and in South Portland and Auburn.

Elowe will formally take over as CEO on April 1 after a brief transition period.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous