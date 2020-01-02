OLD ORCHARD BEACH — A new market and deli at 113 Saco Ave. is making its mark on the community. Opened in June, there was a ribbon cutting ceremony in mid-December, officially welcoming the newest member of the Old Orchard Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The deli menu offers an array of breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches and salads, including an intriguing ensemble called Three Blind Mice, a salad called Nutty Professor, a build-your-own sandwich, and drinks including hot and cold brew coffee and house-brewed ice tea, among other items.

“The Red Door Market and Deli is a wonderful addition to our community,” said OOB Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Howard.

Red Door Market and Deli is owned by Anna Ayotte and Pete Herbst.

A number of community and Chamber of Commerce members stopped by for the ribbon cutting to congratulate the owners and welcome them to the community. The couple served up sandwiches and homemade potato chips, which Howard said they plan to add to their menu soon.

