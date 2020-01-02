Post dinner



The Stephen W. Manchester American Legion Post 62 will have its monthly post meeting and dinner at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at its headquarters, 17 Dunn St. Cost is $8.

The post usually meets each month on the first Wednesday, but this month’s falls on New Year’s Day in 2020.

The post will resume its first Wednesday dinner and guest speaker on Feb. 5. The meal and meeting are not open to the public.

