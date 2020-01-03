Tricky Britches string band will perform at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, as part of the Concerts for a Cause series to raise money for a pair of local charities.

Proceeds from this concert will benefit Tedford Housing, the area homeless shelter and services agency, and Oasis Free Clinics, which provides free medical and dental services for those who are uninsured and can’t afford insurance.

From their roots of playing foot-stomping, old-time fiddle tunes, Tricky Britches now fuses of original material, classic bluegrass, country and folk rock. Band members include Tyler Lienhardt on fiddle, Seth Doyle on mandolin, Jed Bresette on bass and Richard Bicknell on banjo.

The story of the band begins in the spring of 2009 when three longtime friends from Gorham decided to take songs from their back-porch jam sessions and Portland street corner busking to the next step. They produced a CD of old-time tunes and started playing for weddings, parties and contradances.

After adding a banjo to the group, Tricky Britches produced two more CDs featuring their original material. Their influences include John Hartford, Hank Williams, Bill Monroe, The Stanley Brothers, The Grateful Dead, The Everly Brothers and American traditional folk music. Before the boys knew it, they were playing concerts and the big music festivals. Tricky Britches has played on stages big and small across the US, Hawaii and Europe.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door. Children and students attend for $5. Tickets are available at the church office, Gulf of Maine books or online at britches.brownpapertickets.com.

