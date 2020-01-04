ST. PAUL, Minn. — Eric Staal poked home a rebound after a scramble in front of the Winnipeg goal on Saturday, sending the Minnesota Wild past the Jets 3-2 in overtime.

Marcus Foligno and Luke Kunin also scored for Minnesota, which put up a season-high 44 shots on goal. Devan Dubynk stopped 19 shots for the Wild.

Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who have lost three of their past four games. Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves for Winnipeg.

The Jets led 2-1 after Wheeler scored a power-play goal 52 seconds into the third period, but Minnesota pressured and pushed the game to overtime with Kunin’s goal with 5:32 remaining.

The Wild outshot the Jets 16-4 in the third.

Staal’s winner was his first overtime goal since Dec. 29, 2011 against Toronto when he was with the Carolina Hurricanes.

SABRES 3, PANTHERS 2: Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist, and Buffalo beat visiting Florida.

Conor Sheary and Henri Jokiharju also scored for the Sabres in their second straight win. Linus Ullmark made 32 saves.

Florida lost for the second time in three games. Mike Matheson and Evgenii Dadonov scored for the Panthers, and Chris Driedger stopped all 11 shots he faced after replacing Sergei Bobrovsky in the second period.

Dadonov got Florida within one when he scored with an extra attacker on the ice with 1:10 remaining, but Ullmark and the Sabres closed out the win.

SHARKS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2: Aaron Dell stopped 21 shots to lift the San Jose to a win at Columbus.

Barclay Goodrow, Evander Kane and Kevin Labanc scored for the Sharks, who won their second straight and are 3-1-1 in their past five.

The loss ended a 12-game point streak for the Blue Jackets (8-0-4).

