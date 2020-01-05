JACKMAN — Bryanna Lancaster scored 16 points to power Richmond to a 60-23 East-West Conference win over Forest Hills on Saturday.

The Bobcats improved to 2-5 and host Old Orchard Beach on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Macy Carver and Morgan Bergeron had six points in the win.

Taylor Fontaine paced the Tigers with 12 points.

Boothbay 51, Lisbon 42

Glory Blethen scored 20 points to lead the Seahawks over the Greyhounds in Mountain Valley Conference play in Boothbay on Saturday.

Chloe Arsenault added 12 points, and Josey Smith chipped in six for Boothbay (6-1).

Giana Russo paced Lisbon (4-3) with 17 points. Charlie Cox scored 13 points and Destiny Deshaines finished with nine.

Carrabec 61, Wiscasset 21

Cheyenne Cahill led the way with 20 points as the Cobras rolled to a MVC win on Saturday at Wiscasset.

Lindsay Hamilton added nine points and Isabella Slate eight for Carrabec, which led quarter leads of 16-2, 27-4 and 38-17.

Kylie Peoples pulled down 17 rebounds, scored seven points and chipped five steals for the Wolverines, who are 0-7 and visit Winthrop on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Zoey Waltz paced the Wolverines with nine points.

Kennebunk 47, Mt. Ararat 24

Emily Archibald had 22 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and six blocks, as the Rams downed the Eagles in Kennebunk in Class A South action on Saturday.

Alaina Schatzabel added 12 points, and Isabelle Okwuosa scored six for Kennebunk (5-2).

Alexa Eaton led Mt. Ararat (1-5) with five points.

Greely 72, Freeport 44

Camille Clement dropped in 21 points for the Rangers in a win over the Falcons in Cumberland Saturday afternoon. Brooke Obar added 17 points and Mollie Obar scored 12 for the hosts (7-0). Caroline Smith and Rachel Wall each scored 16 points to lead Freeport (4-3). Mason Baker-Schlendering had 10.

Boys basketball

NORTH ANSON — DJ Douglass had a game-high 22 points to power Lisbon to a 61-50 MVC win over Carrabec on Friday.

The Greyhounds are 4-2 heading into Tuesday’s home contest with undefeated Winthrop at 6:30 p.m.

Luke Carey scored 21 points for the Cobras, while Dan Handley added 12 points.

DJ Douglass led Lisbon (3-2) with 22 points.

Marshwood 69, Morse 42

At South Berwick on Saturday, the hosts scored 22 points in both the first and second quarters to take control in a Class A South matchup.

The Hawks were led by Aidan Sullivan’s 12 points, while Justin Bryant added 10 and Kelvin Peterson eight.

Morse, which fell to 1-6 and visits Brunswick on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., received 15 points from Sawyer Stead, eight from Corey Larmon and six from Dylan Orr.

At the line, the Shipbuilders were 9-of-13 and Marshwood 8-of-13.

Forest Hills 91, Richmond 61

Unbeaten Forest Hills darted out to a 52-30 halftime lead and never looked back in E-WC play on Friday at Jackman.

Parker Desjardens led with 27 points, while Mason Desjardens had 20 for the Tigers, who also received 19 points from Hunter Cuddy and 10 from Jackman Daigle.

Kenny Bing paced the Bobcats (3-4) with 29 points and 13 boards. Dakotah Gilpatric chipped in 10 points, and Calob Densmore had nine points and 15 rebounds. Ben Gardner dished out seven assists.

Richmond hosts Old Orchard Beach on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Girls hockey

Elena Palmer recorded a hat trick as the Dragons picked up their first win of the season with a 4-1 victory over Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Westbrook at USM Arena on Saturday.

Palmer scored in each period, with Hannah Wilkoff assisting on two of them and adding a goal of her own in the first period. Brunswick goalie Alamea McCarthy made 28 saves.

Cadence Howard scored for Gorham in the third period.

Yarmouth/Freeport 2, Mt. Ararat 1, OT

Olivia Bradford scored with an assist from Sadie Carnes in overtime to give Yarmouth/Freeport a win over Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon at Travis Roy Arena on Saturday.

Sophie Newberg (Bradford assist) put the hosts on the board first eight minutes into the contest before Hannah Hawkes scored an unassisted tally for the Eagles a little over two minutes later.

After a scoreless second and third period, Bradford registered the game winner with 3:30 left after Newberg shot through a screen, leaving the puck out in front for Bradford.

Allie Perrotta made 25 saves for Yamouth/Freeport (6-7), while Emily Marchildon turned away 21 for the Eagles (5-3-1).

The Eagles outshot the Clippers, 25-21.

Mt. Ararat hosts Portland on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m, while Yamouth/Freeport travels to Lewiston for a 6:15 p.m. face off.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: