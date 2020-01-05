SACO – Richard “Dick” Hanson passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Jan. 2, 2020. Before falling asleep, his last words to his wife of more than 71 years was “Happy New Year”!

He was born in Portland to Albert E. and Cora Evans Hanson. He was one of nine brothers and sisters and grew up in the Portland and Old Orchard Beach area.

He served in the Navy during World War II and upon returning home married Winnifred Florence Goodwin. They had three sons and two daughters and settled in Saco.

He was especially proud and grateful to be able to serve as “Lieutenant Callman” on the Saco Fire Department. For many years, one of his joys in life was being a part of this department.

He was a gifted machinist and spent most of his career at Southworth Machine Company in South Portland.

In his early years, he loved to hunt and fish with the guys.

He and his wife “Winnie” had many happy times at their cottage with family and friends. In the winter, they loved to snowmobile the trails from their cottage to northern Maine. They eventually began spending all their winters in Port Orange, Fla. with two of his sisters and two of Winnie’s sisters who all settled into the same retirement village. Most recently, his favorite pastime was playing cards in the afternoon with his wife, sister Betty Higgins and sister-in-law Arlene Hanson.

He is survived by his wife Winnifred; his son Richard Jr. and wife Merle, son Scott, daughters Cheryl Spaulding and husband Michael, and Deborah Swain and her husband Marvin. His beloved son Charles “Butch” predeceased him.

He also leaves behind loving grandchildren Amy and husband Robert Burley, Lisa and husband Brett Scott, Heather Hanson, Evans Hanson, Trevor Spaulding and wife Elizabeth, Ryan Spaulding and fiancé Cori; and seven great-grandchildren Justin Burley, Amelia Burley, Chase Hanson, Lexi Spaulding, Mikey Spaulding, Theo Spaulding and Henry Spaulding.

He was predeceased by brothers Roger, Raymond, Charlie, Forrest and sisters, Judy Taylor and Barbara Bruno. He is survived by sister Betty Higgins and Claudia Roy and sister-in-law, Arlene Hanson. We are grateful for his nephews and nieces that through the years continued to support and encourage him.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday Jan. 10, 2020 at Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco. Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

