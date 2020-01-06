WESTBROOK — The Walker Memorial Library is now open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rosemary Bebris, library director, has wanted to restore the Saturday hours since she was hired in November. The hours had been cut because of a lack of staffing and funds.

“I appreciate the city’s commitment to the library, which is rare. We will be working hard to expand and become even more of an anchor for the residents,” Bebris said.

Library hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.

