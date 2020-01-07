BRUNSWICK — Moira Train scored 24 points, hitting 5 of 8 of her 3-pointers, and Bowdoin rolled to a 91-50 non-conference, women’s basketball win over Husson University of Tuesday night.

The Polar Bears (11-0) grabbed a 25-9 first quarter lead, extended it to 50-16 at halftime. Sela Kay had 17 points for Bowdoin while Megan Tan added 11 points and Samantha Roy dished out 11 assists.

Bailey Donovan led Husson with 11 points.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 59, ROGER WILLIAMS 55: Abby Cavallaro hit 8 for 8 down the stretch and the Nor’easters (10-3, 3-1 Commonwealth Coast) outlasted the Hawks (6-7, 2-2) in Bristol, Rhode Island.

Cavallaro finished with 22 points for UNE, Jocelyn Chaput added 12 and Kaylee Beyor finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Sam Leone had 25 points, including 17 in the third quarter, for Roger Williams.

WORCESTER STATE 87, ST. JOSEPH’S 81: Gigi LeMay made 11 of her 14 shots and finished with 26 points and eight rebounds as the Lancers (6-4) edged the Monks (7-5) in Standish.

Cassandra Stapelfeld led the Monks with 21 points. Alyson Fillion had 16 points, while Kaleigh Walsh and Grace Philippon added 11 points each.

Mya Mosley had 17 points, five assists and five steals for the Lancers.

R.I. COLLEGE 68, SOUTHERN MAINE 59: Sophia Guerrier had 14 points and five rebounds, Maci Dorantes added 13 points and the Anchorwomen (11-1, 4-0 LEC) beat the Huskies (7-7, 2-3) in Gorham.

Victoria Harris had 16 points and nine rebounds for USM, while Abi Ramirez added 13 points.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MASS-BOSTON 2, COLBY 1: Elie Fallieras scored with 13 seconds remaining in the second period, and the Beacons (9-6-1) held on to beat the Mules (7-1-1) in Boston.

Colby outshot the Beacons 46-24, including 19-6 in the third period.

McKinley Karpa scored for the Mules midway through the second period. Katie Leffler tied the game 26 seconds later on a penalty shot.

Nina Prunster made 23 saves for Colby, while Caty Flagg had 45 for the Beacons.

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, ST. MICHAEL’S 2: Julianne Nelson scored a short-handed goal with a 1:20 remaining in regulation, as the Huskies (5-8-1) earned a tie with the Purple Knights (3-11-2) in South Burlington, Vermont.

Maddie Gervais gave the Purple Knights took a 1-0 lead late in the second. Katie Nolan tied the game for USM eight minutes into the third ebfore Courtney Kelly tied it four minutes later.

Whitney Padgett made 35 saves for the Huskies, with Vika Simons stopping 31 shots for the Purple Knights.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 81, MAINE MARITIME 72: The Monks (5-7) took a 60-59 lead on a Jack Casale layup with 7:46 to play in regulation and closed the game on a 23-13 run to beat the Mariners (2-8) in a non-conference game in Castine.

Casale finished with 28 points for St. Joseph’s, – 18 in the second half – and 16 rebounds, while David Keohan added 18 points and Griffin Foley 16.

Riley Jorgenson had 17 points for Maine Maritime.

BRANDEIS 71, BATES 66: Brandeis connected on 46.4 percent of its 3-pointers, Collin Sawyer finished with 20 points and Eric D’Aguanno had 14 as the Judges (8-3) beat the Bobcats (7-4) in Waltham, Mass.

Bates (7-4) got 17 points each from Jeff Spellman and Omar Sarr. Stephon Baxter added 11 points off the bench.

R.I. COLLEGE 84, SOUTHERN MAINE 73: Shion Darby scored 42 points and the Anchormen (10-2, 3-0 LEC) held off the Huskies (5-7, 0-4 LEC) in Gorham.

Tim Deng added 11 points for RIC, whose lead slipped to four with 2:50 remaining, but the Huskies couldn’t complete the comeback bid

Jaire Roberts had 24 points and 11 rebounds for USM. Derek Haney had 21 points and Kylani Lafleur added 11 points and six rebounds.

ROGER WILLIAMS 85, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 76: Drew Hart had 30 points and 15 rebounds to power the Hawks (10-3, 2-2 Commonwealth Coast) over the Nor’easters (6-7, 1-4) in Bristol, Rhode Island.

Rich Puliese added 21 points for Roger Williams and JJ Pfohl 11.

Avery DeBrito had 22 points for UNE.

(12) MARYLAND 67, (11) OHIO STATE 55: Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 20 points, and Maryland (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) used an unyielding defensive performance to defeat Ohio State (11-4, 1-3) at College Park, Maryland.

Jalen Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Terrapins, who have won three straight. Maryland went up by 10 on a 3-pointer by Cowan with 12:58 left and cruised to the finish.

