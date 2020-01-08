CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Serge Ibaka made two free throws with 5.1 seconds left in overtime and finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds as the banged-up Toronto Raptors escaped with a 112-110 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Terence Davis also had 23 points and 11 rebounds, OG Anunoby added 19 points, and Kyle Lowry had 15 points and nine assists while having to play 43 minutes because of injuries.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 27 points, but his 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime fell short.

The Raptors were without Fred Van Fleet, Pascal Siakma, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez and Norman Powell.

HEAT 122, PACERS 108: Tyler Herro had 19 points, Duncan Robinson scored 11 of his 17 points in a decisive third quarter, and seven Miami players reached double figures in a win at Indianapolis.

MAGIC 123, WIZARDS 89: Nikola Vucevic scored 29 points, Evan Fournier added 19, and Orlando won at home.

Admiral Schofield scored 18 points to lead the Wizards, and Troy Brown Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

A rash of injuries left the Wizards with only nine players available.

NOTES

LAKERS: Anthony Davis plans to travel with the team on its upcoming road trip after he bruised his buttocks in a nasty fall Tuesday night.

An MRI exam showed no major concerns, and X-rays were negative. Davis was extremely sore, but his injuries appear to be only bruises.

PACERS: Guard Victor Oladipo said he hopes to return to game action Jan. 29 against the Chicago Bulls.

The two-time All-Star has spent nearly a year working his way back from a ruptured quad tendon that required season-ending surgery and an extensive rehab program.

FINES: Golden State Coach Steve Kerr was fined $25,000 by the NBA for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following an ejection, and Knicks forward/center Bobby Portis was fined $25,000 for recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter during a loss to the Lakers on Tuesday night.

