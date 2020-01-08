PORTLAND – Helen Frances Cassidy, 95, passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2019, with her son, Gary and his wife, Debbie by her side. Helen was born June 20, 1924, in Portland, Maine, the first of five children of Phillip and Mary (Amato) Latini.

Helen grew up as part of a large and loving extended family. In 1944 she married the love of her life, James “Jim” Cassidy, Eastport, Maine, with whom she had four children, Donna (Chuck) Hanley, Jimmy (Denise), Gary (Debbie), and Teresa (Teri) Burgess. Family was always the center of Helen’s life. She was dedicated to her husband, her children, and their families. She loved her grandchildren Torrie and Angela, and was elated beyond words when Torrie presented her with her first great-grandson, Cormac. In her 90s, Helen became a huge fan of video chats because they allowed her to share more time with her adored great-grandchild.

In addition to her immediate family, Helen was also the center of a large extended group of family and friends, including two sisters, Lena (Vital) Pelletier and Anna (Pat) Sgambati, and two brothers, Peter (MaryAnn) and Phillip (Mary), close friend, Charles (Charlie) Hanley, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins too numerous to list here, but all of whom were cherished and important to her. Helen greatest joy in life was her family.

She also loved the many amazing pets that were always an important part of her life. Even in her 90s, she enjoyed Saturday family get-togethers sharing food and drink, and enjoying life. Helen found great happiness in being with those she loved, whether hosting legendary feasts on holidays, sharing fun-filled weekends with her family, or just talking over a cup of coffee across the kitchen table. Her home was always open to her huge extended family, and everyone who entered her home was immediately given a seat at her table and offered food and drink. Anyone lucky enough to have attended the fun-filled get togethers at her camp on Sebago Lake will never forget the constant love and affection (and food!) she offered to everyone. No one who knew her will ever forget her vibrant love of life and the long mane of bright red hair that was her hallmark into her 90s.

Thanks to the constant care provided by her daughter, Teri, and the loving support of her son, Gary and daughter-in-law, Debbie, Helen was able to spend her later years at her much-loved home and camp, even hosting a final family Christmas celebration just days before her sudden passing.

In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband in 1981 and by her cherished son, Jimmy, in 2011. Helen is survived by an extensive network of friends and family who will forever celebrate her life in their hearts. She was a special lady! We also want to thank the team of care givers that allowed Helen to stay in her home: Ann Marie, Anne, Rose, Marianne, and Donna.

A celebration of Helen’s life will be held at Calvary Cemetery on January 11, at 12 p.m., followed by a reception. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

217 Landing Road,

Westbrook, Maine 04092,

(207) 854-9771

https://arlgp.org/

make-a-gift/donate/

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous