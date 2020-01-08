BIDDEFORD – Jeannette C. Elie, 94, of Biddeford, passed away on the evening of January 5, with several family members by her side at St. Andre’s Health Care after a long illness with Alzheimer’s. She was born on July 7, 1925 to Herve & Merilda (Verrier) Loranger in Biddeford.She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1945. She worked in the office of the Saco Lowell Shops for almost three years, then stayed home to raise her family. She returned to work in 1971 and worked as a Teacher’s Aide/Ed. Tech. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Grammar School, St. Andre’s Catholic Grammar School and then at Kennedy School. She retired in 2000 at the age of 75. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards and taking long walks with her younger sister. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Good Shepherd Parish.On May 1, 1946, she married Raymond O. Elie at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Biddeford. They were married for 52 years until his death on November 11, 1998.Besides her husband, she is predeceased by her father in 1958, her mother in 1999, her brother Leopold Loranger in 1967 and her sister, Pauline Nolette in 2012.She is survived by two sons, Donald Elie and his wife Suzanne of Ocala, FL and Biddeford; Robert Elie and his wife Susan of Ocala, FL; one daughter, Linda Morin and her husband Michael of Arundel; one sister, Therese Viger of Kennebunk; seven grandchildren, Laura Campbell and her husband Donald; Denis Elie and his wife Amy, Dana Elie and his fiancée Rose Moshimer, Bryan Elie and his wife Jessica, Michelle Elie, Graig Morin and his wife Christine, and Lena Witham and her husband Timothy; twelve great grandchildren: Gavin Campbell and his wife Samantha, Caleb Campbell, Evan, Emily, Julia, Dylan, Andrew and Ryan Elie, Charlotte Witham, Elliot, Nolan and Henry Morin; two great-great grandsons Elie and Jordan Campbell, and a third great-great grandchild due in June.Visiting Hours will 4 – 6 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11th at St. Joseph’s Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com. Donations in Jeannette’s memory may be made to St. James Catholic School,25 Graham Street,Biddeford, ME 04005.

