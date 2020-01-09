The Cumberland and York County Emergency Management Agencies are forming a regional initiative called the Southern Maine Public Private Partnership, or SMP3.

SMP3 is a network of corporate, private and public partners, including grocers, restaurants, retailers and healthcare organizations, that is pooling its expertise and capabilities to better equip businesses and the state to respond to disasters. The initiative centers on sharing information to permit businesses to more quickly get back to work and positioned to help Mainers recover from major disasters. The government is only one part of the solution to disaster response. Community groups, local businesses, and non-profits, to mention a few, are needed to participate.

SMP3 held an Active Assailant Panel Discussion on Dec. 10. This event featured the subject matter experts as panelists, including: Robb Couture, South Portland Fire Department; Bill Delong, Department of Homeland Security; Regan Goan, RJ Goan & Associates; Brian Guay, Walgreens; Arn Heggers, United States Coast Guard Sector Northern New England; Edward Molleo, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention; and Alina Wright, Maine Emergency Management Agency.

The panel discussion brought together leaders from numerous companies and agencies to enhance the resilience of their businesses and the Southern Maine region, including: State Street Church, Ocean State Job Lot, Portland Diocese, SAPPI, Mercy Hospital, US Coast Guard Auxiliary, City of Portland, York Water District, Hannaford, SMCOAD, Walgreens, St. Luke’s Cathedral, State Street Church, The Woodland’s Club, The Maine Mall, Williston-Immanuel United Church, and Eastpoint Christian Church.

Businesses and agencies that are interested in joining SMP3 should contact the Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency for more information, or complete this form to be added directly to the distribution list.

