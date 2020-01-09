New Year Gorham a hit

Despite two days of snowy weather, the New Year Gorham shows went on and audiences braved the conditions to attend.

“In my opinion, New Year Gorham was a wonderful success,” the event’s founder Virginia Wilder Cross said Monday.

Cross credited “a hard-working Public Works Department” that cleared roads. “The buildings were all accessible and ready for us – in spite of Mother Nature’s surprise snowfall,” Cross said.

“Every performance was well-attended and our performers were pleased with the turnout and enthusiastic audiences they had,” she said.

Give blood for chance on Super Bowl tix

The American Red Cross says it’s in critical need of blood and has scheduled a blood donation opportunity Jan. 17 in Gorham with donors offered a chance to win a pair of Super Bowl ducats.

To help tackle the critical need, the Red Cross and NFL are working together to offer one lucky winner who donates before Jan. 19 a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami, the Red Cross said in a press release.

Goodwill Industries, NNE, 34 Hutcherson Drive, Gorham Industrial Park, will host the blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17.

Donors are urged to make an appointment to give now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets Jan. 1-19 will automatically be entered for a chance to experience the Super Bowl live. The Red Cross and NFL have teamed up to offer one winner two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander All Suite Oceanfront Resort and a $500 gift card for expenses.* Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Jan. 2 that the U.S. public debt was

$23,171,999,133,830.77.

