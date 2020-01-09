Church observing MLK Jr. Day

The St. Anthony’s Social Justice and Peace Committee in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day is hosting its annual Day of Service for the under-served members of the community.

The observance is set for 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at St. Anthony’s Parish Hall, 268 Brown St., Westbrook.

Free services available include a pancake breakfast, hair cuts, hand and hair massages, blood pressure screenings, foot care and clothing. Referral services include those for legal aid, financial literacy and dental care.

King, a civil rights leader, was born Jan. 15, 1929, and assassinated April 4, 1969. The federal holiday in his honor falls on the third Monday each January.

Passes for museums, wildlife park

Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., has free or discounted passes available for museums, parks and cultural sites. Passes can be checked out with a library card.

Sites include Southworth Planetarium, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co. and Museum, Portland Museum of Art, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine and Maine Wildlife Park.

All library passes are generously provided by the Friends of Walker Memorial Library. For more information, contact the library at 854-0630 or at [email protected]

For those who don’t have a library card, a photo ID and proof of current Westbrook address will suffice.

Historical calendars available

Westbrook Historical Society 2020 calendars, featuring a cover with photos of five former mayors, are available at $20.

The Historical Society is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Saturdays at the community center, 426 Bridge St.

