Grade four: Highest Honors — Brayden Houle and Lily Whitehurst; High — Addison Barrs, Faith Conant and Olivia Hunter; and Honors — Addison Dicianni, Grace Edstrom, Chloe Gendron, Isabel Huot, Logan LeBlanc, Ella Madden, Nicholas Searcy and Ellie Talmage.
Grade five: Highest Honors — Ethan Pettyjohn; High — Griffin Ayres, Igor Bitencourt, Julia Blanchette, Rhys Cote, Cameon Huot, Cordelia Kane, Hannah Kenniston, Prescott Plourde, Arianna Puckett, Isaac Tarring and Brynn Wilkinson; and Honors — Ryan Bolduc andColin Cleary.
Grade six: High — Sophie Blanchette; and Honors — Joshua Dube, Andre Sauvageau and Alexandra Tower.
Grade seven : Highest Honors — Camryn Houle; High — Daphne Blake, Emily Frechette and Ayla Lagasse; and Honors — Taylor Gonneville, Sydney Googins, Emma Houston, Henry Kenniston, Collin Namiotka and Parker Plourde.
Grade eight: Highest Honors — Jeffrey Lefrance; High — Chloe Cadorette, Isabella Hazlerig and Gage Lamontagne; and Honors — Matthew Gonneville, Madison Ham and Emily Troegner.
