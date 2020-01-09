Due to unforeseen circumstances the York County Republican Committee meetings will now be held on the second Tuesday of the month in the Commissioners Meeting Room at the York County Government Building at 149 Jordan Springs Road in Alfred. The next meeting will be Jan. 14. Doors open 6:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. The focus will be on the upcoming Town Caucuses and their importance for the 2020 elections. Special guest speaker Adam Crepeau, a policy analyst with the Maine Heritage Policy Center, will explain the Ranked Choice Voting system and why it fails to live up to what’s promised. FMI or to be added to the YCRC email list, contact [email protected] or (207) 468-2395.

