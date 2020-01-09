BRUNSWICK – Betty Jane Morgan Cote passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2020 with her daughter Tracy and son-in-law Don by her side at Midcoast Hospital. Betty was born on August 6, 1945 to Maurice Morgan and Thelma Brockett Morgan in Norway, Maine.

Betty was a “Jack of all Trades,” starting with clamming at the age of 13. She also worked for the Stowe House, the Viking Inn, Eastland Shoe, Stinsons and was a lobsterer. She loved puzzles, yard sales, weekly trips to Goodwill to look for treasures, and word searches. Mostly Betty loved her family: her husband, her children, her grandchildren, her sister, Jeanie, and her great-grandchildren were her whole world. Betty had been ill for many years and fought hard until the end to stay with her family.

Betty married Gene S. Coffin in December of 1962 with whom she had three children. She later married Ivan Cote on May 31, 1984, with whom she shared the rest of her life with.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, Maurice and Thelma Morgan; her brother Kenneth Morgan, her sisters Shirley Billington and Caroline King; and her nephew Charles King.

Betty is survived by her husband Ivan Cote of Bath; a daughter Melanie and her husband Clint Wallace of Woolwich, a daughter Tracy and her husband Don Gillam of Phippsburg, a son Gene S. Coffin II of Bath; a sister Jeanie and her husband Myron Pennell of Cundy’s Harbor, a brother Maurice Morgan and his wife Veronica of Harpswell, and a brother Philip Morgan of Brunswick.

Betty also leaves her grandchildren Zane Wallace and Laurel Gates of Woolwich, Megan Wallace and partner Josh Delong of Woolwich, Kendra and her husband Seth Rolfe of Cary, N.C., Adara Gillam and fiancée David Tucci II of Phippsburg, Dain Gillam and fiancé Kiara Allen of Phippsburg, Nicholas Gillam of Sebasco Estates and Jason Gillam of Bath; as well as her great-grandchildren Asa, Lyric, Andreya, Brynn, Emmalyn, Jace, Ava, Bran and Faith.

Her family would like to thank the Midcoast Hospital staff for the amazing care given to her every admission. She was loved by many staff members. Special thanks to Dr. Scott Mills, her cardiologist of 32 years.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be held on February 9th, 2020 at the West Bath Fire Department. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick www.funeralalternatives.net

Memorial contributions may be made to the

American Red

Cross Society

