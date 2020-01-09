HOLLIS – Billy, my beloved brother, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 56 on Jan. 1, 2020 at his home in Hollis. He was born on Dec. 27, 1963 in Portland.

His parents, Judith (Murdoch) Sylvester and William W. Sylvester of Yarmouth predeceased him.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his sister, Aprillyn (Sylvester) Brunelle and husband Ray of Yarmouth, his niece Brie Newsome and husband Jon of Nashua, N.H. and their 2-year-old son, Declan, whom Billy absolutely adored; his niece and godchild, Lexie Brunelle of Dorchester, Mass. and nephew, Kyle Brunelle of Yarmouth. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends including his very dear friend, Sheila Witham.

Billy attended Yarmouth High School where he participated in many sports with soccer being his favorite. He helped his soccer team win the state soccer championship in 1982, of which he was extremely proud. Billy graduated from Yarmouth High School in 1983.

Billy also was a talented musician, playing the drums since the age of 10. He was mostly a self-taught drummer receiving very few formal lessons and often displayed this special gift playing the drums at parties, family functions and for the Yarmouth High School band. He continued to play the drums well past high school and had the honor to play in the musical, Jesus Christ Superstar.

After high school, Billy attended truck driving school in Massachusetts where he received his class A driving license. He began his driving career with Earle W. Noyes and Sons in Portland and most recently working for Custom Coach and Limousine in Gorham. Billy loved his job with Custom Coach where he thoroughly enjoyed the varied groups of people he met while transporting them to and from many different destinations. Billy also enjoyed the many great co-workers at Custom Coach. He respected and admired all of them. Billy was truly happy when he was working.

In the rare moments when Billy was not working, you could find him immersed in the “great outdoors”. He loved boating, fishing, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, hunting, or anything involving the outdoors even if it was just sitting outside on the porch in the early morning with a cup of coffee watching the sunrise.

Billy was a man who appreciated the simple things in life and never took anything for granted. His great sense of humor and loving soul will forever live in the hearts of all the people Billy touched. Rest in peace my dear brother, until we meet again.

The memorial service for Billy will be held at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth on Saturday, Jan. 11 with a visiting hour beginning at 11 a.m. and a service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Funeral arrangements are by Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

If you wish, you can make a donation in Billy’s memory to the

Preble Street Resource Ctr.

252 Oxford St.

Portland, ME 04101

