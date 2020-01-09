Community meal – Thursday, Jan. 9, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Meatloaf, $5.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Jan. 10, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Breakfast buffet – Saturday, Jan. 11, 7:30-9:30 a.m., West Cumberland United Methodist Church, 5 Upper Methodist Road (corner of Blackstrap Road), Cumberland. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, muffins, fresh fruit, juice, coffee and tea. $8, $3. Takeout available.

Spaghetti supper – Saturday, Jan. 11, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Anthony’s Parish Hall, Brown Street, Westbrook. Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 87. Spaghetti, ziti, homemade meatballs and sauce, salad, bread beverages and dessert table. $8, $5. Proceeds will help send Scouts to summer camp.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 11, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Two kinds of baked beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, American chop suey, bread and butter, pickles, homemade pie and beverages. $8, $3.50.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: