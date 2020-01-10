CASCO — Voters at a Special Town Meeting Tuesday unanimously approved using money from the town’s Undesignated Fund Balance for the Memorial Field Park project and a new ambulance.

Attendees voted to appropriate the use of up to $575,000 over the next two years for the Memorial Field Park renovation and expansion project. Improvements will include baseball field lighting, a new, lighted multipurpose field, a walking trail and a bigger parking lot.

Town Manager Courtney O’Donnell said she hopes that work on the park will begin this spring.

At the town’s annual town meeting in 2019, voters favored taking out a bond of slightly less than $1 million to pay for the improvements. However, O’Donnell, who took over as town manager in July, favored appropriating the funds from the Undesignated Fund Balance instead because doing so will save the town hundreds of thousands of dollars, she said.

Voters also approved the use of up to $305,000 to purchase a new ambulance for the town’s Fire/Rescue Department.

O’Donnell said one of the ambulances on the fleet was due for replacement, per the town’s replacement schedule, and the town will put in the order for the new vehicle immediately.

Between 16 and 20 people attended the meeting Tuesday, which O’Donnell said “went very well.”

“It was a 12-minute meeting,” O’Donnell said. “I was a little shocked, but I’ll take it.”

