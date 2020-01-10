Student leadership honored

Noah Mains was nominated for and awarded by his Jordan Small Middle School teammates the Caden Theriault Ultimate Teammate Award for the 2019 soccer season. Coach Jim Beers created the award in honor of Caden Theriault in 2016 to bring to light the hard work Caden represented, both on and off the field.

“Noah was our driving force this year, as he played multiple positions on the field, always defended the other team’s best player and could be counted on to be a leader for us,” Beers said. “At practices he always was one of the last to leave, constantly helping me pick up equipment. Noah took on an ‘assistant coaching’ role as well, holding his teammates accountable when needed and picking them up when needed as well. His hard work and desire for the game sets big examples for our younger players that will return next season.”

Local rabies clinic

A rabies clinic will held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at Jordan Bay Animal Hospital, 1241 Roosevelt Trail. For more information, call the animal hospital at 655-3900.

Movie for a cause

Help support the Raymond PTO Sunday, Jan. 12, at Smitty’s in Windham. Enjoy a movie and dinner while $5 of ticket sales will go to the Raymond PTO. The PTO supports the K-8 grade students in Raymond with resources to go on field trips and to support special classroom projects. For the fundraiser, simply show the “Smitty’s PTO fundraiser card” (shown here) for each ticket purchased. You can call 892-7000 the day of the event for the movies playing, or go to smittyscinema.com.

Saving energy, helping community

Window Dressers, Age Friendly Raymond and Raymond Village Community Church are working together to build window inserts for people in the community who could benefit from the energy savings that window inserts can provide, and volunteers are needed. The work is easy and there are instructors available to show you how to build. You can help with a shift of work or bring some food for the workers. Shifts are available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The window insert builds will be Jan. 27-Jan.31. For more information and to sign-up, contact agefriendlyraymond.org.

Oh Christmas tree

Christmas 2020 is already being planned at Raymond Village Library. The library would like to add a Festival of Trees event to the holiday fundraisers. The festival will showcase fully decorated, themed, artificial Christmas trees on display, which will be raffled off to lucky winners at the conclusion of the festival. If your business, organization or group would be interested in sponsoring a tree for this event, please contact the library at any time for more information. After Christmas sales right now are a great time to pick up artificial trees and decorations for this event. For more information, please contact the library at 655-4283.

Election workers needed

The town is looking for dependable people to serve as poll workers. This is an opportunity to give back to the community and to ensure that the elections are successful. Election day polling is split into three shifts of four hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Another shift begins at 8 p.m. to count and clean up. For more information contact Sue Look at 655-4742, ext. 121, or email at [email protected]

