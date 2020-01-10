Special Olympics fundraiser

Go BEyond Friends of Special Olympics Basketball (members of staff and administration) take on the Wizards team at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Bonny Eagle Middle School. Tickets for the fundraiser game are $12 in advance, $15 at the door. For tickets, go to harlemwizards.thundertix.com/events/161457



Mah-jongg

Free beginners mah-jongg sessions are every Friday at 9 a.m. at the Standish Municipal Center. For more information, contact Mary Lou Tracy at 642-2503.

Line dancing

A new eight-week session of line dancing classes will begin on Jan. 21. Classes will be held at the Standish Municipal Center at 10 a.m. every Tuesday. The session costs $40 for all eight weeks. Anyone registering after the session has begun will be charged $8 per class for the rest of the session, or the full price of the session, whichever is lower. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Blood drive

Better Fit Fitness Center is hosting a Red Cross blood drive from 12-5 p.m. on Jan. 22. The drive will be held at the fitness center, located near Hannaford on Ossipee Trail. Space is limited, so reservations in advance are recommended. For more information, call Larry Scola at 648-4624 or visit redcrossblood.org/give to register.

Lunch and music

A community lunch featuring live music will be held at the Standish Municipal Center at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 29. The lunch costs $10 per attendee. For more information, visit standishrec.com/info/activites.

Ice skating

A free ice skating event featuring music, a fire and hot cocoa will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Johnson Field on Chadbourne Road. Skates will not be provided and helmets are recommended.

