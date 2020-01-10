WILLIMANTIC – Burton Glen Packard V, 50, passed away unexpectedly in Monson on Jan. 3, 2020. He was born April 3, 1969, in Sarasota, Fla., to Darlene (Turner) Brown and Burton M. Packard IV.Burt was known as a hardworking family man who loved people. He wore many hats throughout his life. He was a contractor, helping people build and fix anything and everything. He was also a hunting and rafting guide; he loved to show people what Maine had to offer.He was a true outdoorsman; hunting, fishing, four wheeling and camping were all passions he passed on to his children and grandchildren. His life experiences made him an amazing storyteller. He loved having people listening to his stories as much as he loved telling them.Summers were often spent around the fire at camp accompanied by family and countless friends. Camp was his favorite place, he often referred to it as his “fort”. It fueled his love for the outdoors and being surrounded by people. Camp on Jordan Island held a very special place in his heart, as did the Jordan Island Family. A man of many talents, Burt was also known for carving. He had the ability to take something from nature and turn it into a beautiful piece of art. He also had the unique ability to see the beauty and potential in something old. He loved antiques and would often buy and restore items tied to Maine’s past.He had a deep appreciation for history and displayed a vast knowledge of American history as well as local history, especially about Packard’s Camps, at the head of Sebec Lake.Above all else Burt’s most favorite hat to wear was that of “Grampy”. He took great pride in this role and took advantage of every opportunity to spend time with his grandsons, Kody, Noah, Carter, and Henry; passing down his love for all things nature and family. Burt is lovingly survived by his mother, Darlene Brown of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; son, Burton Garret Packard and his fiancé, Shelby, of Brunswick, daughter, Arian Marie Packard and her fiancé, Mike, of Guilford; his grandsons, Kody, Noah, Carter, and Henry; friend, Susan Cowles of Willimantic; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.Burt is greatly missed by many, but especially by his faithful companions, his dogs, Bob and Mabel.He was predeceased by his father, Burton M. Packard IV. There will not be any services at this time. Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. Messages of condolence and memories may be expressed to www.laryfuneralhome.com.

