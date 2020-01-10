KENNEBUNK – A couple of major roadways in town are targeted for construction, Community Development Director Chris Osterrieder told Kennebunk Select Board members a recent meeting.

The work involves fixes to Ross Road and parts of Fletcher Street, in conjunction with the state Department of Transportation under a program called a Municipal Partnership Agreement. The project will cost slightly more than $1 million. Of that, the state will contribute $500,000, according to the agreement.

The Municipal Partnership Initiative program was conceived and developed in 2011, according to the Maine Department of Transportation, which describes the program as a creative method to develop, fund, and build projects of municipal interest on the state infrastructure system with the state transportation department as a partner.

Kennebunk will perform the work to state standards and pick up the tab for the rest, about $517,000. Osterrieder told the Select Board that the town will use $65,000 in fees it collected for the recent extension of a gas line to Kennebunk High School to help contribute to Kennebunk’s share of the project.

In response to a question from Select Board members, Osterrieder said the work is expected to take place in the coming 2020 construction season.

On Ross Road, cement treated base will be used to improve the structural integrity of the current roadway and incorporate paved shoulders from Fletcher Street to Post Road, according to the agreement.

As part of the agreement, striping and lane configurations on the Ross Road project will be evaluated to improve safety. The contract notes that as part of a parallel project, the town is evaluating the Ross Road and Fletcher Street intersection to determine if improvements can be made and if the current configuration supports the needs of the type and volume of traffic that flows through it.

Fletcher Street from Old Alewive Road to the roundabout will undergo milling of the roadway followed by paving.

Under the agreement, Kennebunk obtain all permits and undertake the project, which totals 2.68 miles.

A separate, but related project will be performed solely by the Maine Department of Transportation, on Fletcher Street from Main Street to the roundabout.

“We are hoping to align our work with that,” said Osterrieder in an email. “We are meeting with Maine DOT to better define the scope, but it is anticipated that they will be doing a light overlay on that stretch, which should blend in nicely with the town projects.”

