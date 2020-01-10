SOUTH PORTLAND — Sari Greene, a South Portland resident and cyber security professional, announced that she is running to represent South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and part of Scarborough in the Maine Senate.

In a press release, Greene said that she is interested in activism and community involvement.

For her campaign kickoff in December, Greene hosted a food drive to help the South Portland Food Cupboard, which provided more than 200 pounds of food for those in need over the holidays.

“I am new to politics,” said Greene. “This is my first time running for political office. But I am not new to activism. As we focus on Maine’s future, we need legislators that bring Democratic values, and entrepreneurial, leadership, public service, innovation, and technology expertise to Augusta.”

According to a press release, Greene “currently serves on the South Portland Middle School Building Project Committee, SMCC Technology Advisory Council, Bangor Savings Bank Foundation Board, South Portland Democratic Committee, and Cumberland County Democratic Committee. She is an active member of the South Portland – Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club and Congregations Bet Ha’am and Etz Chaim. In 2016, Greene was named to the Bangor Savings Bank Board of Directors and chairs the Enterprise Risk Management Committee.”

In 2002, Greene founded Sage Data Security and said she has brought 21 financial institutions together in order to educate consumers and prevent data breaches.

“I am very proud of the outreach efforts of the Maine Anti-Phishing Coalition”, said Greene.

On community activism, Greene said, “Together, we can demand that our local, state and federal officials work in concert to ensure healthy air and water quality standards, accurate monitoring and reporting, accountability, and whenever necessary, fair and comprehensive enforcement. Together, we can steward our planet by championing climate action and green energy initiatives, foster prosperity by expanding educational opportunities and advocating for affordable housing, and better our nation by demonstrating social responsibility”.

Rebecca Millett currently represents District 29, and her term expires this year.

