DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, the spiritual guru and bestselling author, ended her campaign on Friday, weeks before voting begins, saying she did not want to make it tougher for a progressive to win.
She also said she did not believe she would be able to gain enough support in the upcoming contests to make a difference in the race to challenge President Trump.
In a post on her website, Williamson said “we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now.”
Williamson has barely registered in the polls and struggled in fundraising since launching her bid for president last January.
She laid off her entire staff from her campaign at the end of last year, but continued to appear at campaign events in Iowa and New Hampshire in recent weeks.
Her decision leaves 13 candidates remaining in the primary.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
As electric cars take hold, will states’ power grids meet the challenge?
-
Local & State
House passes bill on ‘forever chemicals’ with Pingree, Golden amendments
-
Politics
Spiritual guru Marianne Williamson ends 2020 White House bid
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox, Mookie Betts agree to record $27 million deal for 2020
-
Nation & World
On day U.S. forces killed general, they also secretly targeted 2nd senior Iranian official in Yemen
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.