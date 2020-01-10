KENNEBUNK — As January continues, residents within Kennebunk Light & Power District territory should see Asplundh Tree Services in their neighborhoods, trimming trees.

That is the word from KLPD General Manager Todd Shea, who said last week last week that customers should expect to see tree trimmers at work along several streets and roadways.

“KLPD performs maintenance trimming to increase the safety of our line workers and improve system reliability for our customers,” he said.

Representatives of the tree service would be notifying residents in person about the work, he said; if no on is around, they’ ‘ll hang a tag on the door. Those with questions should call the number on the door tag.

The areas to be trimmed include:

• High Street from York Street to Harrisecket Road including all side roads, with the exception of Cat Mousam Road.

• York Street (U.S. Route 1 South) beginning at Brown Street, including all side roads.

• Brown Street and all side roads up to and including Dwight Lane.

• Water Street, Factory Pasture Lane, and Winter, Park and Elm streets.

• Summer Street from U.S. Route 1 up to and including Port Road, including all side roads.

• Sea Road to Penfield Drive, including all side roads.

