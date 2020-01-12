PORTLAND – Giuseppe “Joe” Ruotolo, 81, of Portland, passed away on Jan. 6, 2020. Giuseppe was born on August 30, 1938 to Angelo Ruotolo and Maria Giovanna Nappi in Camposano NA, Italy.

In 1954, at the young age of 16, he embarked on the SS Andrea Doria in the Port of Naples, Italy to arrive in New York, N.Y. and then on to Portland, Maine where he would later settle as a lifelong resident of Newbury Street in the heart of what was known as Portland’s “Little Italy”.

He would serve as a Reservist in the Army National Guard, and after working various odd jobs, he would go on to become a welder for General Electric in South Portland, which would send him to work at various nuclear power plants throughout the country and abroad. He retired in 1983.

Giuseppe, or “Joe” as his friends would come to call him, would like to play just as hard as he worked. He enjoyed socializing, “shooting the breeze”, and playing cards with his friends at the numerous social clubs that he was a member of: Columbia Social and Athletic Club for Men, American Legion – Paul Malia Post 161 and Harold T Andrew’s Post 17, Amvets – Charles Loring Post 25, Portland Fraternal Brother of Eagles and Portland Elks Lodge 188, and others. Of them all, he loved spending Sunday’s at the Columbia S&A Club for Men with his close friends.

He was active with golf, bowling and the outdoors, especially deer hunting in the month of November at the “Pondersa”.

Throughout his lifetime, Giuseppe travelled with his family to Aruba, Mexico, Caribbean Islands, Florida and back to Italy.

He is survived by his loyal, supportive wife of 51 years, Assunta; son Angelo and his wife Tracie, daughter Joanna and her husband Peter Difiore, son Andreo; proud Nonno of Angela, Britney, Ariana and Giovanni Giuseppe. He is also survived by his sister Vincenza (Ruotolo) Riccardo of Cimitile NA, Italy; as well as many extended family and caring friends who will miss him.

He is predeceased by both his parents; sister Maria (Ruotolo) Bifulco; extended family and many friends.

His family is grateful to everyone for their support and prayers during this time of loss.

The family welcomes visits from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton, Ave. Portland, ME 04102, with short service following. Funeral procession will depart at conclusion to Calvary Cemetery in South Portland where he will join his mother Maria and grandfather Genarro Nappi in their final resting place.

