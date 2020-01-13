Brunswick at-large town councilor Dan Ankeles will hold public office hours on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 10-11 a.m. at the tables by Wild Oats Bakery and Café inside the Tontine Mall downtown.

“The new year is a chance for the Council to set its priorities for the year, and your input will help me make sure we’re on the right track,” said Ankeles in a news release. “Major issues are already cropping up, and I am eager to work on your questions and concerns, no matter how big or small they are.”

Ankeles holds regular office hours most months but is also willing to set up individual meetings or phone calls for those who need them.

Members of the public can contact Ankeles at [email protected] or at 756-3793 anytime.

Ankeles is serving the second year of his first term on the Brunswick Town Council. He is a member of the Finance Committee and will be getting additional committee assignments in the coming days.

