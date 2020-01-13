‘Tap, Tap, Jazz’

Exhibits/Galleries

“Appearances,” 100 works by photographers Jack Montgomery and Ralph Gibson, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, USM Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland. On view to Jan. 27, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to Jan. 31.

“Holiday Offerings 2020 – Ringing in the New Year,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Jan. 31, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free, richardboydartgallery.com.

The Tolerance Project, a message of social acceptance, Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, through Feb. 22. Free, meca.edu.

Friday 1/17

Faculty Triennial Exhibition Opening, 5-8 p.m., Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland. On view to March 1. Free, meca.edu.

Saturday 1/18

“Perfection” opening reception, 6-9 p.m., Able Baker Contemporary, 29 Forest Ave., Portland. Poses questions about what constitutes “perfection,” to March 2, ablebakercontemporary.com.

Thursday 1/23

“Bridges of Friendship,” Art at the Library, 4 p.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. 30th anniversary of the sister city relationship between the Greater Portland and Archangel, Russia. Free, princememorial.org.

Film

Thursday 1/16

Civil Rights Film Series: “Miles of Smiles, Years of Struggle,” 6:30 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Chronicles the organization of the first black trade union: The Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters. portlandlibrary.com.

Tuesday 1/21

Planned Parenthood Movie Night: “Stigma” + “Dear Dr. Spencer,” 7 p.m., SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free, eventbrite.com.

Wednesday 1/22

“Network,” 7 p.m., Merrill Film Society at Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Free and open to the public.

Thursday 1/23

Midday Movie: “Downton Abbey,” 1 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free, engagedpatrons.org.

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects and scholars, portlandmuseum.org.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet/events.

Museums

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, Jack Montgomery and Ralph Gibson, “Appearances,” Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Jan. 27.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday; 9-11 a.m. members only; 5-8 p.m. first Friday night of each month with $2 admission. 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum Galleries and Store, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through April 30. 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 12-4 p.m. Sunday. 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 12. portlandmuseum.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Women In Harmony presents Winter Concert: “The Right to Vote,” 7:30 p.m., Jan. 17 and 18, First Congregational Church of South Portland, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. $15-$20.

Wednesday 1/15

ThumpDay, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. DJs and friends beat the mid-week worries, flasklounge.com.

Thursday 1/16

Al Ghaneker, 7 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5-$10.31, eventbrite.com.

American chop suey, 8 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland, thedogfishcompany.com.

Hilton Park, 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Father, son and neighbor from a small town in Southern Maine.

Noonday Concert Series – Margaret Hopkins and Bozena O’Brien, 12:15 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. Violinists Margaret Hopkins and Bozena O’Brien, free, portlandlibrary.com.

Friday 1/17

Blind Song Trade, 8 p.m. Samuel James & D. Gross improvise, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com.

Bobba Funk, 8:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com.

Saturday 1/18

Elliott Schwartz Memorial Practice Rooms Project Benefit Concert, 7-9 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 202 Woodford St., 3rd Floor, Portland. $20, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Milia Dahlin, 7:30 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Portland songwriter celebrates her fifth album.

Kelly Caufield sings “The Songs of Harold Arlen,” 7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 580 Forest Ave., Portland. $15.

Lucy Wainwright Roche, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $18-$23, onelongfellowsquare.com.

The Music of Stevie Ray Vaughn: 7:30 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. Owen Conforte, Eric Fernald and Jeff Foss pay tribute, $15.

Ongoing

Afternoon Acoustic Concert, 3-5 p.m. every Saturday, Urban Farm Fermentory, Portland. Free, visitportland.com.

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, One City Center, Portland. Free, bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, live music 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com.

Irish Music Sessions, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Jazz Friday with Latin infusion Viva, 8-11 p.m. The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Popcorn Falls,” through Feb. 2, Good Theater, 76 Congress St., Portland. Maine premiere of comedy where two actors play 21 roles, $25-$32, goodtheater.com.

“Tap, Tap Jazz,” 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 18; 7 p.m. Jan. 24; 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 26. Maine State Ballet, Route 1, Falmouth, $15-$20, discounts available, mainestateballet.org, 781-3587.

“The Effect,” Jan. 9-26, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Love, science and the mysteries of the human heart collide, $20-$23, madhorse.com.

“Narnia,” 7 p.m. Jan. 17-18 and 23-25; 2 p.m. matinees Jan. 19 and 25. Royal River Community Players at the Playhouse, 305 U.S. Route 1, next door to Maine Coffee Roasters. Tickets at app.arts-people.com.

Thursday 1/16

Winter Comedy Night: 5 p.m., North43Bistro, 1 Spring Point Drive, South Portland, featuring Ian Stuart, James Theberge, Nicole Benwell and Billy Jack Goodwin. $10.

Friday 1/17

Jewel Tone, 9 p.m., all-ages dance party and performance showcase featuring artists from Maine’s burlesque, dance music, and drag communities, SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free, space538.org.

Let’s Get Real

Midcoast

Film

Saturday 1/18

“Before the Flood,” 12-2:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Films by Leonardo DiCaprio address climate change, its causes and solutions. Free.

Tuesday 1/21

Cunningham, 3 p.m. Jan. 24, 25, 26 and 28, Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. Documentary in partnership with Bates Dance Festival $7-$9, explorefrontier.com.

Farmsteaders Screening, 6 p.m. Maine Farmland Trust free film screening and discussion, Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath. Free, mainefarmlandtrust.org.

Thursday 1/23

Midday Movie: “Downton Abbey,” 1 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free, engagedpatrons.org.

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure and foreign film, explorefrontier.com.

Exhibits/Galleries

Saturday 1/18

Joy of Art Reception, 1-3 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. Annual judged exhibit of original artwork by Maine residents, free.

Wednesday 1/22

“The Obligations of Artists – One Man’s Role,” 12-2 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 29 Burbank Ave., Brunswick. Free and open to all, midcoastseniorcollege.org.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Film

“Parasite,” 3 p.m. Jan. 17-19, Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. $7-$9, explorefrontier.com.

Museums

“African/American: Two Centuries of Portraits,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, through Feb. 9.

“Maine’s Lithographic Landscapes, Town & City Views, 1830-1870,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art exhibit opening, explores the history of Maine town and city views during the first 50 years of statehood, through May 31.

Ongoing

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday. 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum. Free.

Music

Friday 1/17

Trudy Callaghan and A True Irish Experience, 4:30 p.m., The McLellan Tavern, 26 Cumberland St., Brunswick. Free, themclellan.com.

Alex Hansen – 1DKAY Trio, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, $12.

Studio B Impromptu, 7 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. People of all ages encouraged to share through song, performance, $8-$10, explorefrontier.com.

Saturday 1/18

Winter Concert Series with Peter Gallway and The Real Band, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $12/$15, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Oshima Brothers, 8 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. Magnetic sibling sound, $12, brownpapertickets.com.

The Music of Stevie Ray Vaughn, 7:30 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. Guitar-mageddon with Owen Conforte, Eric Fernald and Jeff Foss, $15.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre St., Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Karaoke, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Thursdays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Open Jukebox, 7 p.m. to midnight, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Play tunes for free every Friday, brunswickdowntown.org.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater

Saturday 1/25

1920s Speakeasy Murder Mystery Dinner, 6 p.m., Montsweag Farm Restaurant, 942 U.S. Route 1, Woolwich. $70.

