Mid Coast Hospital

Emmalyn Meredith Gilliam, born Dec. 21 to Dain Anthony Gilliam and Meredith Grace Simpson of Dresden.

Caleb Jeffrey Pierce, born Dec. 27 to Alex E. Pierce and Amanda E. Neumire of Phippsburg. Grandparents are Loranna and Paul Pierce of Phippsburg.

Ella Beatrice Shean, born Dec. 31 to Joshua Grant and Amanda Lee (Swinton) Shean of Brunswick. Grandparents are Nancy and Gary Swinton of Durham, and Anita and Leonard Shean of Brunswick. Great-grandparents are Leonard and Natalie Shean of Yarmouth.

Hannah Ryan Doolittle, born Dec. 31 to Timothy Abraham and Kayla Marie Doolittle (Brown) of Topsham. Grandparents are Ruth and Michael Brown of Hanover, and Nancy and Bill Doolittle of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »