FREEPORT — A dark moment in the the history of Malaga Island will be the focus of the Friday, Jan 17, meeting of the Freeport Woman’s Club, to be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive.
Kate McBrien, former chief curator of the Maine Historical Society, will tell the 1912 tale of when the state evicted an established, mixed-race community from their homes on the island, located near Phippsburg. McBrien will provide up-to-date information on Malaga Island and descendants of its community.
This event is part of a regular series of free and public monthly programs offered by the Freeport Woman’s Club. For more information contact [email protected].
