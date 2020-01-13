FREEPORT — A dark moment in the the history of Malaga Island will be the focus of the Friday, Jan 17, meeting of the Freeport Woman’s Club, to be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive.

Kate McBrien, former chief curator of the Maine Historical Society, will tell the 1912 tale of when the state evicted an established, mixed-race community from their homes on the island, located near Phippsburg. McBrien will provide up-to-date information on Malaga Island and descendants of its community.

This event is part of a regular series of free and public monthly programs offered by the Freeport Woman’s Club. For more information contact [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: