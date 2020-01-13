A tractor-trailer hauling wood chips struck a school bus on Monday morning, but none of the 16 students on board the bus were injured, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff William L. King Jr. said in a written statement that a bus driven by 61-year-old Michelle Alward of Limington had stopped in the intersection of Route 117 and Gammon Road in Limington when a 1987 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer truck driven by Josiah LaCourse, 24, of Bar Mills, struck the driver’s-side mirror of the bus as the truck passed it.

Alward had stopped to pick up a student who was running to catch the bus.

None of the students, who attend Bonny Eagle middle and Bonny Eagle high schools, were injured. They were transferred to another bus and taken to their respective schools, arriving in time for class. The school bus is owned by Maine School Administrative District 6

LaCourse was driving a wood chip truck owned by Blood Line Trucking. No charges have been filed and King said his department continues to investigate the cause of the crash, which took place around 7 a.m.

