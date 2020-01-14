BATH — Blue Fuse will bring its “Parisian Hot Club Jazz and Swing” to the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s annex Saturday, Jan. 25.

The Maine-based quartet performs unmistakable jazz in the style of guitar legend Django Reinhardt. The group is made up of guitarists Adam Yeager and Craig Hensley, accordion player and vocalist Sonja Florman, and bassist and vocalist Craig Hensley. The band performs classic and contemporary songs, mixing in Latin beats and unanticipated renditions of wide-ranging material. A dance floor will be open as well.

The 804 Washington St. show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 advance or $15 at the door, and can be purchased at chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling 442-8455.

Other upcoming Chocolate Church concerts include Muddy Ruckus (inventive Americana) on Saturday, Feb. 1, Bill Staines (popular folk songwriter) Friday, Feb. 7, and a comedy show with Johnny Ater and friends Saturday, Feb. 15.

