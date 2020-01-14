ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos named Pat Shurmur as their offensive coordinator on Tuesday.

Shurmur, who has coached in the NFL for 21 years, spent his last 11 years in the league as either a head coach or offensive coordinator.

Shurmur served as the New York Giants’ coach over the last two seasons and compiled a 9-23 record.

Before joining the Giants, Shurmur spent a pair of seasons in Minnesota as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Shurmur has also served as the offensive coordinator for the Eagles (2013-15) and Rams (2009-10). He was the Browns’ head coach in 2011 and 2012.

CHARGERS: Antonio Gates, who became one of the most prolific tight ends in the NFL without playing a down of college football, announced his retirement.

Gates spent his entire 16-year career with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers. His 116 touchdown catches are the most by a tight end in league history.

“I never dreamed that I would play this game of football so long or how fortunate I would be to play it with just one organization,” he said in a statement. “I want to thank the Chargers organization, Dean Spanos and the Spanos family, and the National Football League for the opportunity to live out a dream and play the game I love.”

Gates, who did not play this season, will join the Chargers’ front office as a legends ambassador. He is the franchise leader in receptions (955), receiving yards (11,841) and touchdowns. His 220 regular-season games are second. He had eight seasons when he had eight or more touchdowns and 21 multi-TD games.

Among tight ends, Gates’ receptions and yards are third, and his games rank fourth. He was a three-time selection to the All-Pro team as well being picked for the Pro Bowl eight times. He will be eligible for consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame beginning with the Class of 2024.

SEAHAWKS: When the Seattle Seahawks head into free agency, it’s clear where their focus will need to be.

The line of scrimmage must be a priority for GM John Schneider and Coach Pete Carroll with several significant players that are pending free agents for the Seahawks.

Seattle has 19 total unrestricted free agents going into the offseason and is expected to have close to $70 million in salary cap space heading into free agency. It’s a massive spending sum for the Seahawks compared to previous years and could end up being eaten up by several of their own free agents.

The free-agent class is highlighted by a pair of defensive linemen in Jadeveon Clowney and Jarran Reed.

Clowney may not have posted eye-popping numbers but his acquisition from Houston right before the start of the regular season was viewed as a success in the Seattle locker room. Clowney had a handful of games when he was the best defensive player on the field for Seattle, and played half the season with a core muscle injury that will require surgery in the coming days.

Other key defensive free agents for Seattle are tackle Al Woods and end Quinton Jefferson. Ziggy Ansah is not likely to return and linebacker Mychal Kendricks is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 17.

BEARS: The Chicago Bears will hold their entire training camp at their headquarters rather than spend the first few weeks in Bourbonnais, Illinois.

The Bears announced they will remain at Halas Hall rather than practice the first few weeks 90 miles south at Olivet Nazarene University, as they have for 18 years. They held camp at Wisconsin-Platteville from 1984-2001.

BROWNS: Kevin Stefanski made a favorable first impression. Dressed impeccably, he came across lawyer-like, polished and articulate. He exuded confidence and passion.

Now, he’s got to win.

In Cleveland, that’s always the issue for coaches.

“I’m excited for this challenge,” Stefanski said. “I’m ready for it.”

The former Vikings’ offensive coordinator, who worked his way up the NFL ladder, was introduced as the Browns’ new coach, the 18th in the team’s history and 10th since the team’s expansion return in 1999. Stefanski, who was a candidate for Cleveland’s job a year ago, is also the sixth hired in just the past eight years by owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, whose atrocious track record with coaches and front office executives – along with bad draft picks – best explains the Browns’ inability to win.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »