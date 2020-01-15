An apartment building fire in Portland’s Bayside neighborhood displaced 17 people, but no injuries were reported, according to the Portland Fire Department.
Fire Department spokesman Mike Thompson said the fire Tuesday night temporarily displaced members of three families who were living in the building at 49 Hanover St.
Avesta Housing and the American Red Cross provided housing to two families, while the third is staying with relatives, Thompson said.
Thompson said the structural damage was confined to a first floor apartment where a bathroom ceiling fan malfunctioned and caught fire.
A building inspection will be needed before the power can be turned back on.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
News
Apartment building fire in Portland displaces 17 people
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Vegas fires Gallant as head coach
-
The Maine Forecast
Snowstorm expected to drop as much as 6 inches on southern Maine
-
Local & State
Stephen King criticized for comments on diversity
-
Portland Sea Dogs
Topics at Sea Dogs’ Hot Stove Dinner – baseball, and Cora