An apartment building fire in Portland’s Bayside neighborhood displaced 17 people, but no injuries were reported, according to the Portland Fire Department.

Fire Department spokesman Mike Thompson said the fire Tuesday night temporarily displaced members of three families who were living in the building at 49 Hanover St.

Avesta Housing and the American Red Cross provided housing to two families, while the third is staying with relatives, Thompson said.

Thompson said the structural damage was confined to a first floor apartment where a bathroom ceiling fan malfunctioned and caught fire.

A building inspection will be needed before the power can be turned back on.

