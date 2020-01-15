NEW GLOUCESTER — The town has set a 5 p.m. Jan. 27 deadline for applications for the position of town manager.
The Board of Selectmen is looking for a manager “with strong financial management and budgeting skills, experience in economic and community development issues (and) demonstrated organizational leadership skills,” among other skills, according to an advertisement for the position.
Town Manager Carrie Castonguay resigned in December, and former Town Manager Paul First is currently serving on an interim basis.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Kennebunk Post
Enter if you dare, the zany, exclusive world of indoor marathons
-
The Forecaster
Portland School Notebook: Jan. 15
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: The lies go on and on
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Those in power should listen to Maine teachers
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: New Maine plan doesn’t go far enough to protect right whales