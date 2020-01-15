NEW GLOUCESTER — The town has set a 5 p.m. Jan. 27 deadline for applications for the position of town manager.

The Board of Selectmen is looking for a manager “with strong financial management and budgeting skills, experience in economic and community development issues (and) demonstrated organizational leadership skills,” among other skills, according to an advertisement for the position.

Town Manager Carrie Castonguay resigned in December, and former Town Manager Paul First is currently serving on an interim basis.

