AUGUSTA – Nominations are now open for the 2020 County Teachers of the Year and 2021 Teacher of the Year.
Members of the public can nominate educators who “demonstrate a commitment to excellence and nurturing the achievement of all students” via the Maine Teacher of the Year Website until 5 p.m. on Feb. 3.
Heather Whitaker, an alternative education teacher at Gorham Middle School was selected from Maine’s 2020 Teacher of the Year from a field of more than 300 entries
The Maine Teacher of the Year program is administered by Educate Maine in partnership with Maine Department of Education. For more information and nominee eligibility, visit the Maine Teacher of the Year website.
