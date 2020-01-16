SACO — Police in Saco are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two cousins on Jan. 6 and are asking anyone who may have information to call them at 284-4535.

Police discovered the bodies of Jeffrey Robinson, 36, and his cousin, Nicholas Robinson, 25, just before 8:30 a.m. that day at 6 Davis Drive, located off Jenkins Road, in Saco.

Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress said the department continues to await the results of toxicology tests from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Such tests often take about three weeks, he said.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues. Huntress said police have some leads.

His department has been assisted in the investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, he said.

Police responded to the Davis Drive address after receiving information of a subject seen in the residence whom the reporting party believed was unresponsive. Police discovered the two bodies when they entered the home.

Authorities at the time said they did not believe there was a threat to the public.

