SCARBOROUGH – John S. Herald Sr., 78, passed peacefully on Jan. 4, 2020 at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough where he resided for the past five years.

He was born Oct. 7, 1941 in Hartford, Conn., to Ralph Herald and Barbara Uskela, and join the U.S. Navy right out of high school. He served 22 years achieving the rank of senior chief. He worked another 20 years in the U.S. Postal Service in Connecticut and then moved to Maine to be close to his son and grandsons.

He enjoyed watching his grandsons grow through the years. He attended their school functions, school plays, concerts and graduations. He went to their soccer games and martial art competitions. He was over weekly for Sunday dinner and “game time”. Anyone who met him knows he was a good soul and was always ready with the “joke of the day”.

He leaves his son, John Jr. (Windham), his daughter-in-law Rachel, two grandsons, Dexter and Devin; a daughter, Nicole (Florida); two sisters, Nancy Challender (Trenton, N.J.), Carey Hurlburt (East Hampton, Conn.) and three brothers, Geoff (Danbury, Conn.), Ed (Waynesboro, Pa.) and Jim (Silver Spring, Md.).

Like his father before him, he will be buried at sea by the U.S. Navy. A memorial service will be held at the Highland Cliff Advent Christian Church in Windham on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Resident Activity fund of the

Maine Veterans Home – Scarborough

290 U.S. Rte. 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

