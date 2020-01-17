Library to host “Rat Six” author

Jack Flowers was drafted in 1967 and sent to Vietnam as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers, stationed near Saigon. He volunteered for one of the most hazardous duties – leader of the 1st Infantry Division Tunnel Rats. According to Flowers, this was a life changing event from which he has never quite recovered but always remembered.

Flowers said, “the Tunnel Rats were some of the most courageous soldiers to fight in Vietnam. All were volunteers, slightly built, cunning, rebellious, trained in demolitions and dedicated to ferreting out the enemy below. In the beginning of the war, entering a tunnel with only a flashlight and a pistol was almost suicidal. But over time the Army learned to successfully navigate the underground labyrinths, retrieve vital intelligence and destroy the tunnels.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m., Flowers will be at the Kennebunk Free Library to discuss his novel “Rat Six,” based on his own experience as a Tunnel Rat. Flowers describes writing the novel as “a catharsis cleansing his soul and putting into words the horrors of a war he had opposed.”

This program is free and wheelchair accessible. The Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information, call 985-2173 or email [email protected]

MLK breakfast features music, drama, history

Actor Kevin Wade Mitchell will present a performance of story, music, and history at Kennebunk’s 17th annual breakfast honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event will take place on the holiday, Jan. 20, at 9 a.m. doors opening at 8:30 at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 114 Main St., Kennebunk.

Mitchell will perform excerpts from his original play, “Black Mystory, not His-tory,” in which he explores the life of a New England historical figure of color, whose story was nearly lost to time. Mitchell is a regional theater actor and historical interpreter. He has performed extensively in the Seacoast area including at Seacoast Repertory Theater, The Music Hall, and Players Ring.

The Rev. Lara Campbell, who is studying the historical legacy of Kennebunk’s black residents at First Parish prior to 1830, will also give a brief preview of her work. Introductory music will be offered by Kennebunk musician and historian, Monica Grabin.

Breakfast will include quiche, sausages, blueberry buckle, fruit, and coffee, served in the Parish Hall at 9 a.m. The program will follow at about 9:45 in the upstairs sanctuary.

Entrance is through the side door of the church, which will open at 8:30 a.m.. A chair lift is available.

Tickets for the breakfast and program are $20 for adults and $10 for students. The cost for just the program is $10 for adults, free for students. Tickets are available online at www.uukennebunk.org. For those without access to a computer, reservations can be made by calling 985-2027.

Tri City Chorus seeks singers

The Tri City Community Chorus invites any singers interested in joining, to an orientation on Monday evening, Jan. 20 between 6 and 8 p.m. It will be at the Masonic Hall, third floor of the Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution, 252 Main St., Saco. Entrance and parking in the rear. Rehearsals are Monday nights from 6:45 to 9 p.m. beginning Jan. 27 until the spring concert on June 6.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, call director Wesley Raines at 475-7582 or email [email protected]

SMCC announces fall semester dean’s list.

Southern Maine Community College announced that nearly 1,300 students have made the 2019 fall semester dean’s list.

They include:

Arundel: Audrey DeWitt, Nathaniel Jewett, Calli-Ann Leach, Chelsie Mitch, Allina Podgurski, Julie Quattrochio.

Kennebunk: Emma Bernhardt, Samantha Carey, Bronwyn Farrington, Andrea Gingras, Linda Line, Dana Michaud, Kate Moore, Ashley Philbrick, Candice Reilly, Madeline Rheaume, Colby Roy, Rene Setimo.

Kennebunkport: Kyle Emmons, Mary Farmer, Colin Yates.

Planet Talk planned at Kennebunk Free Library

In the coming year, The Planeteers of Southern Maine, in collaboration with The Kennebunk Free Library, will resume Planet Talks – a series of presentations and informed conversations about various topics related to our Environment. On Saturday, Jan. 25 from 2 to 3:30 p.m., join us at KFL for a discussion that will focus on PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances): what they are, the health risks they pose, and possible ways of dealing with them.

Leading the conversation will be three special guests:

Patrick MacRoy is the deputy director of the Environmental Health Strategy Center (EHSC) in Portland. His past professional experience includes serving as the executive director of the Alliance for Healthy Homes, a national advocacy organization focused on eliminating health hazards in housing. Under his direction, the Alliance advanced congressional action and regulations to protect families from formaldehyde, lead, radon, toxics in fragrances, and other chemicals in homes, while launching innovative partnerships to help local partners and contractors comply with federal lead in renovation requirements. He previously worked as an epidemiologist with the state of Rhode Island and as an epidemiologist and director of the city of Chicago’s lead poisoning prevention program.

Sarah Woodbury is the state advocacy director at the EHSC where she spearheads the Strategy Center’s state-level advocacy and coalition work. She works closely with legislators, coalition partners, and supporters to advance the Strategy Center’s mission of fighting for safe products, food, and drinking water and sustainable, green jobs.

State Rep. Henry Ingwersen, D-Arundel, who has long-standing interest in environmental issues and who is working with others on the PFAS Task Force in the State House to formulate legislation to tackle the serious threat of PFAS in the Maine environment.

Light refreshments served. For more information, call 985-2173.

Tax forms and tax help offered

It’s tax season again at Kennebunk Free Library. This year, like last year, the federal 1040A and 1040EZ forms are no longer; they have all been combined into one 1040 form. When the 1040 forms and booklets have arrived at the library, they will be available at the adult circulation desk. As in recent years, the library will not receive any state forms. Library staff will help print any forms from the IRS or state website for just $.10 per page. The library can also provide instructions for ordering forms to be mailed.

The library will host AARP Tax Aides every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The first session will be held on Feb. 6, with the program running through April 9. People will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis only. We will have a sign-up sheet available in the lobby when the library doors open at 9:30.

The library is unable to allow anyone into the library before it is open, regardless of how cold, snowy, or miserable it is outside. The library encourages patrons to come close to opening time and wait for appointments inside the library. The library will have hot chocolate, marshmallows, and snacks available, a fire blazing in the fireplace, and plenty of reading material.

For more information, call 985-2173, ext. 4.

Library to host Ladder to the Moon founder

The Camden Conference presents Georges Budagu Makoko at the Kennebunk Free Library on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. He is the founder of Ladder to the Moon Network and co-founder and publisher of Amjambo Africa Newspaper.

Georges was born In Democratic Republic of Congo and moved to Rwanda in 1994 due to political unrest in his country. He graduated from National University of Rwanda in Business Administration and moved to the United States in 2002, where he sought and received asylum.

He is the author of “Ladder to the Moon: Journey from the Congo to America,” a book about his life. Georges worked as senior property manager with Avesta Housing. He was awarded 2012 Site Manager of the Year, a joint award from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Housing Service and Maine Rural Development. He serves as a motivational speaker and professional interpreter. He speaks more than six languages, including English, French, Swahili, Kinyarwanda, Kirundi, Lingala and Kinyamulenge. He strongly believes in advocating for peace, reconciliation and justice for all.

For more information, call 985-2173 or email [email protected]

